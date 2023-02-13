Music and Fashion Mingle as “The Band Concert” Takes the Stage on New Dooney & Bourke Collection

What’s this? We’re two weeks into February and Dooney & Bourke has introduced another Disney collection?! If hearing that more Dooney designs have arrived is music to your ears, then you’ll especially love that this latest release is themed to the animated short “The Band Concert.”

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney fans in need of some fashionable memorabilia will want to head on over to shopDisney where they’ll find a new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by 1935 short, “The Band Concert.”

where they’ll find a new Dooney & Bourke Collection inspired by 1935 short, “The Band Concert.” This charming selection of bags and wallets from the designer brand puts Conductor Mickey and his musical pals front and center as they work to play a musical medley.

As always, the Dooney Disney collection features several cute styles with four options offered in this release: Zip Wallet Satchel Crossbody Tote Bag

The Tote Bag is actually available in two versions exclusive to Disneyland Magic Key Holders and Walt Disney World Annual Passholders. Each bag comes with a removable leather tag depicting one of the two resorts.

Guests wanting to showcase the design at Walt Disney World parks will love the Limited Edition MagicBand 2 design that features the same pattern.

The pattern shows Mickey dressed in his red conductor coat with baton in hand. He directs Donald Duck, Clarabell Cow, Horace Horsecollar, Goofy, Giddy Goat, and Peter Pig.

Each animal is pictured with their various instruments and surrounded by musical notes. The title of the short film is also featured below the Mickey Mouse images.

The Dooney & Bourke “The Band Concert” Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $49.99-$328.00. The MagicBand 2 is available for pre-order .

and prices range from $49.99-$328.00. The MagicBand 2 is . Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Detachable wrist strap with lobster claw clasp

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $228.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 9'' H x 9'' W x 3'' D

Strap drop: up to 26'' L

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Double zip top closure with braided leather pulls

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Rolled leather handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap with buckle

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop: 4'' L

Strap drop: up to 15 1/2'' L

Mickey Mouse Dooney & Bourke MagicBand 2 – The Band Concert – Walt Disney World – Limited Edition – $49.99

Limited Edition of 2,620

One standard MagicBand 2

Comes in illustrated presentation box with Dooney & Bourke label

Magic Key and Passholder Exclusives

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Tote – Disneyland Magic Key Holder – $328.00

Magnetic snap closure

Exterior slip pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Center zip compartment with leather pull

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 11'' H x 13'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 10'' L

Mickey Mouse The Band Concert Dooney & Bourke Tote – Walt Disney World Annual Passholder – $328.00

Magnetic snap closure

Exterior slip pocket

Interior zip pocket with leather pull

Two interior slip pockets

Center zip compartment with leather pull

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% cowhide leather

Bag: 11'' H x 13'' W x 6'' D

Handle drop: 10'' L

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes: