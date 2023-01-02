Donald and Daisy Duck Valentine’s Day Dooney & Bourke Collection Coming Soon to shopDisney

Valentine’s Day is on its way and this year Dooney & Bourke are celebrating the holiday with an adorable couple: Donald and Daisy Duck! We’re used to Donald seeing red, but this time, we promise the bold hue is all about love.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This winter you can treat yourself or a loved one to a trendy new bag for Valentine's Day from Dooney & Bourke.

The brand’s latest Disney collaboration is one you’re sure to love especially if Donald and Daisy Duck are among your favorite characters.

As always, the Disney Dooney collection spans a couple of bag styles and this time they’re bringing the pattern to: Satchel Tote Small Zip Sac

The design features a white background covered with red hearts in various sizes, including giant hearts that read “Wild About Daisy” or “Wild About Donald.”

Along with the heart images of the couple embracing and dancing; and they’re also surrounded with boxes of chocolate, love letters, hearts with arrows and Donald and Daisy heads.

The Dooney & Bourke Donald and Daisy Valentine’s Collection is coming soon to shopDisney . Pricing hasn’t been announced, but most Disney Dooney bags sell for $248.00-$328.00.

Check back soon for a link to the individual items.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

More Dooney & Bourke:

