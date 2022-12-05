Ann Shen Teams up with Dooney & Bourke for Purr-fectly Adorable “The Aristocats” Collection

Designer Ann Shen has teamed up with Disney and Dooney & Bourke to present a bag collection that we think is pretty purr-fect! The charming kitten trio from the animated classic The Aristocats—Marie, Berlioz and Toulouse— have taken over the new styles that have just landed on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

It’s about time we give some love to The Aristocats and fortunately, Dooney & Bourke are doing just that!

and fortunately, Dooney & Bourke are doing just that! A three-piece collection of designer bags from the mind of Ann Shen have made their way to shopDisney and fans certainly want to get their paws on these styles.

The 3-piece collection features a large tote, cute satchel and uniquely shaped hobo bag offering fans plenty of wardrobe options to suit their personal styles.

Two of the bags offer a white background decorated with blue ribbons, pink roses and the kitten siblings.

While the adorable kittens surely take the spotlight, their mother Duchess and friend John O’Malley join the fun for one movie moment group pose, and it’s the most colorful bag in the lineup.

Each bag features light brown leather accents on the handles, piping and base (of the satchel bag) and all styles come with a removable leather tag with debossed “Disney x Ann Shen” signature.

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag by Ann Shen – $298.00

Zip top closure with braided zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pocket

Interior cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen – $288.00

Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Interior slip pocket

Adjustable strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

9 1/2'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6'' D

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag by Ann Shen – $328.00

Zip top closure

Exterior zip pocket

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4'' D

Handle drop: 10 1/2''

More Aristocats by Ann Shen

This past summer, Ann Shen launched her delightful Aristocats collection at D23 Expo 2022 which features charming home decor and pet toys and accessories.