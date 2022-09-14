Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz Featured on Charming “The Aristocats” Home Collection by Ann Shen

Now that the D23 Expo has concluded, fans have been treated to non-stop news, celebrity encounters, and yes, exciting merchandise reveals. One of the charming collections to debut at Expo, was designed by Ann Shen and inspired by the cute kittens of The Aristocats.

The D23 Expo 2022 has officially wrapped up and one of the most anticipated elements was the new merchandise. Not only did guests have the chance to purchase the collections at D23, but now shopDisney is home to the newly launched products.

Ann Shen brings her eye for color and love of Disney to a delightful home collection that’s simply purr-fect!

Themed to The Aristocats , this new decorative series celebrates the furry feline siblings ( Marie, Toulouse, and Berlioz) in a way that’s pretty and playful…something every lady would appreciate.

Among the stylish accessories that will bring whimsy to your home are: Table Runner Throw Blanket Candle Holder Pet Bed Pet Toys And more

Bright blues, soft pinks, a pinch of yellow and gold give fans plenty of options for pairing solid colors with cheery decor that’s as charming as it is functional.

The Aristocats Collection by Ann Shen is available now on shopDisney and p rices range from $19.99-$59.99.

Links to the individual can be found below.

