Wishes Come True with “Aladdin” 30th Anniversary Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney’s Aladdin is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022 and Dooney & Bourke is here to join the festivities. The company has introduced two Jasmine themed bags to their Disney collection that will make you feel like a princess!.  

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s animated classic Aladdin has turned 30 and fashion accessory brand Dooney & Bourke is celebrating with two new bags featuring Princess Jasmine.
  • Jasmine hails from Agrabah which is home to desert lands and a Cave of Wonders, but it’s also full of beauty in the form of exquisite architecture and excotic flowers.
  • For this 2-piece collection, fans will find a roomy tote and satchel bag in unique construction styles not typical of Disney Dooney & Bourke designs.
  • As for the pattern itself, Jasmine’s full figure is featured sparsely, while colorful peacock feathers, flowers and ferns make up a majority of the look. It’s all set against a solid black background and the bags are finished with matching black piping.
  • The base of the satchel handles flare out slightly and attached tassels offer a nice change up to the normal Disney collections.
  • The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $268.00-$298.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Bag – $268

  • Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Interior key hook
  • Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
  • 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton
  • Trim: cowhide leather
  • Hardware: metal
  • 8 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 4''
  • Strap drop: 21''

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00

  • Zip top closure
  • Exterior slip pocket
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton
  • Trim: cowhide leather
  • Hardware: metal
  • 9 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D
  • Handle drop: 10''