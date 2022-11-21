Wishes Come True with “Aladdin” 30th Anniversary Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney’s Aladdin is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022 and Dooney & Bourke is here to join the festivities. The company has introduced two Jasmine themed bags to their Disney collection that will make you feel like a princess!.

Disney’s animated classic Aladdin has turned 30 and fashion accessory brand Dooney & Bourke is celebrating with two new bags featuring Princess Jasmine.

For this 2-piece collection, fans will find a roomy tote and satchel bag in unique construction styles not typical of Disney Dooney & Bourke designs.

As for the pattern itself, Jasmine’s full figure is featured sparsely, while colorful peacock feathers, flowers and ferns make up a majority of the look. It’s all set against a solid black background and the bags are finished with matching black piping.

The base of the satchel handles flare out slightly and attached tassels offer a nice change up to the normal Disney collections.

The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney . Prices range from $268.00-$298.00.

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Bag – $268

Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Interior key hook

Detachable adjustable shoulder strap

80% PVC / 20% coated cotton

Trim: cowhide leather

Hardware: metal

8 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D

Handle drop: 4''

Strap drop: 21''

Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00