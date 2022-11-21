Wishes Come True with “Aladdin” 30th Anniversary Collection from Dooney & Bourke

Disney’s Aladdin is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2022 and Dooney & Bourke is here to join the festivities. The company has introduced two Jasmine themed bags to their Disney collection that will make you feel like a princess!.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s animated classic Aladdin has turned 30 and fashion accessory brand Dooney & Bourke is celebrating with two new bags featuring Princess Jasmine.
- Jasmine hails from Agrabah which is home to desert lands and a Cave of Wonders, but it’s also full of beauty in the form of exquisite architecture and excotic flowers.
- For this 2-piece collection, fans will find a roomy tote and satchel bag in unique construction styles not typical of Disney Dooney & Bourke designs.
- As for the pattern itself, Jasmine’s full figure is featured sparsely, while colorful peacock feathers, flowers and ferns make up a majority of the look. It’s all set against a solid black background and the bags are finished with matching black piping.
- The base of the satchel handles flare out slightly and attached tassels offer a nice change up to the normal Disney collections.
- The Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke collection is available now on shopDisney. Prices range from $268.00-$298.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Bag – $268
- Zip top closure with tasseled zip pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Interior key hook
- Detachable adjustable shoulder strap
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton
- Trim: cowhide leather
- Hardware: metal
- 8 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 6 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 4''
- Strap drop: 21''
Aladdin 30th Anniversary Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure
- Exterior slip pocket
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- 80% PVC / 20% coated cotton
- Trim: cowhide leather
- Hardware: metal
- 9 1/2'' H x 9 1/2'' W x 6 1/2'' D
- Handle drop: 10''