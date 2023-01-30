New Dooney & Bourke Disney Parks Collection Celebrates the Charm of Fantasyland

Dooney & Bourke is whisking fans away to the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth with their latest Parks inspired collection that centers on the charm and whimsy of Fantasyland!

If you can’t make it to a Disney Park this year, you can bring the parks to you, thanks to a cheerful new Dooney & Bourke collection inspired by Fantasyland.

Whether you’re in the market for a new carryall, just need to refresh your wallet, you’ll love this series that features icons and logos from the land as well as the symbols for both beloved resorts.

As always, the Disney Dooney collection spans a couple of bag styles and this time they’re bringing the pattern to:

As for the third style, a larger version of each image spans the base of the front and sides of the tote bag with the castle as the prominent icon.

The entire design pattern is set against a light teal blue background and finished with light brown leather trim.

The Dooney & Bourke Fantasyland Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $268.00

Magnetic closure

Two interior slip pockets

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% leather

10 1/2'' H x 14'' W x 4 3/4'' D

Handle drop length: 9 1/2''

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with braided leather pulls

Three interior slip pockets, including cell phone pocket

Interior zip pocket

Interior key hook

Leather carry handles

Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Handle drop length: 4''

Strap drop length: 15 1/2''

Fantasyland Dooney & Bourke Wristlet Wallet – $168.00

Zip closure with leather pull

Interior zip compartment

Two billfold compartments

Twelve card pockets

Accordion fold interior

Removable leather wrist strap

Trim: cowhide leather

4 1/2'' H x 8 1/4'' W x 1'' D (when closed)

Strap: 7'' L

