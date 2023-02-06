Furry Friends and Fun Fashion! Dooney & Bourke Critter Collection Pounces onto shopDisney

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Disney Critter Collection from Dooney & Bourke! An assortment of Disney’s best animal pals have taken over the fashion brand’s latest Disney offerings and fans can find all the 3-piece series on shopDisney.

What’s Happening:

  • Wag your tails, pounce on your paws and parade around proudly like your favorite Disney creature because Dooney & Bourke has just dropped a new Disney collection!
  • Each bag features a repeating pattern showcasing the cast of characters in full color with sketch-like outlines. Beside the critters are faded leaves, flowers, and butterflies that bring about a nature feel to the entire ensemble.

  • Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even a chameleon are here to bring their energy and charm to fans as they playfully prance around these new Dooney accessories.  
  • So who’s all included in this fun design? Guests will discover characters such as:
    • Chip 'n Dale
    • Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas)
    • Hei Hei (Moana)
    • Little Brother (Mulan)
    • Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove)
    • Pascal (Tangled)
    • Flower and Thumper (Bambi)
    • Pluto
    • Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella)
    • Marie (The Aristocats)
    • Figaro (Pinocchio)
    • Tod (The Fox and the Hound)
    • And more!
  • The Dooney & Bourke Disney Critters Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $248.00-$328.00.
  • Links to the individual items can be found below.

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

  • Zip top closure with leather pull
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Adjustable crossbody strap
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4''
  • Strap drop length: 25''

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

  • Zip top closure with two leather pulls
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap
  • Carry handles
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D
  • Shoulder strap drop length: 15 1/2''
  • Handle drop length: 4''

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag $328.00

  • Zip top closure with leather pull
  • Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
  • Interior zip pocket
  • Two interior slip pockets
  • Cell phone pocket
  • Interior key hook
  • Trim: 100% leather
  • 14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4''
  • Handle drop length: 10 1/2''

