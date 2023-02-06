Furry Friends and Fun Fashion! Dooney & Bourke Critter Collection Pounces onto shopDisney

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Disney Critter Collection from Dooney & Bourke! An assortment of Disney’s best animal pals have taken over the fashion brand’s latest Disney offerings and fans can find all the 3-piece series on shopDisney.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Wag your tails, pounce on your paws and parade around proudly like your favorite Disney creature because Dooney & Bourke has just dropped a new Disney collection!

Each bag features a repeating pattern showcasing the cast of characters in full color with sketch-like outlines. Beside the critters are faded leaves, flowers, and butterflies that bring about a nature feel to the entire ensemble.

Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even a chameleon are here to bring their energy and charm to fans as they playfully prance around these new Dooney accessories.

So who’s all included in this fun design? Guests will discover characters such as: Chip 'n Dale Meeko and Percy ( Pocahontas ) Hei Hei ( Moana ) Little Brother ( Mulan ) Yzma ( The Emperor's New Groove ) Pascal ( Tangled ) Flower and Thumper ( Bambi ) Pluto Gus, Jaq and Lucifer ( Cinderella ) Marie ( The Aristocats ) Figaro ( Pinocchio ) Tod ( The Fox and the Hound ) And more!

The Dooney & Bourke Disney Critters Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $248.00-$328.00.

and prices range from $248.00-$328.00. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable crossbody strap

Trim: 100% leather

10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4''

Strap drop length: 25''

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00

Zip top closure with two leather pulls

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap

Carry handles

Trim: 100% leather

9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D

Shoulder strap drop length: 15 1/2''

Handle drop length: 4''

Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00

Zip top closure with leather pull

Exterior zip pocket with leather pull

Interior zip pocket

Two interior slip pockets

Cell phone pocket

Interior key hook

Trim: 100% leather

14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4''

Handle drop length: 10 1/2''

More Dooney & Bourke:

Love what you see here? There’s a lot more available on shopDisney featuring beloved characters and even Disney divisions like Disney Vacation Club! Some of the recent releases includes: