Furry Friends and Fun Fashion! Dooney & Bourke Critter Collection Pounces onto shopDisney

Well the world has gone to the animals! At least that’s the case with the new Disney Critter Collection from Dooney & Bourke! An assortment of Disney’s best animal pals have taken over the fashion brand’s latest Disney offerings and fans can find all the 3-piece series on shopDisney.
- Wag your tails, pounce on your paws and parade around proudly like your favorite Disney creature because Dooney & Bourke has just dropped a new Disney collection!
- Each bag features a repeating pattern showcasing the cast of characters in full color with sketch-like outlines. Beside the critters are faded leaves, flowers, and butterflies that bring about a nature feel to the entire ensemble.
- Cats, dogs, birds, chickens, chipmunks, foxes, racoons and even a chameleon are here to bring their energy and charm to fans as they playfully prance around these new Dooney accessories.
- So who’s all included in this fun design? Guests will discover characters such as:
- Chip 'n Dale
- Meeko and Percy (Pocahontas)
- Hei Hei (Moana)
- Little Brother (Mulan)
- Yzma (The Emperor's New Groove)
- Pascal (Tangled)
- Flower and Thumper (Bambi)
- Pluto
- Gus, Jaq and Lucifer (Cinderella)
- Marie (The Aristocats)
- Figaro (Pinocchio)
- Tod (The Fox and the Hound)
- And more!
- The Dooney & Bourke Disney Critters Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $248.00-$328.00.
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag – $248.00
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable crossbody strap
- Trim: 100% leather
- 10 1/4'' H x 10 1/2'' W x 4''
- Strap drop length: 25''
Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Satchel Bag – $298.00
- Zip top closure with two leather pulls
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Adjustable, detachable crossbody strap
- Carry handles
- Trim: 100% leather
- 9 1/2'' H x 12'' W x 5 1/4'' D
- Shoulder strap drop length: 15 1/2''
- Handle drop length: 4''
Disney Critters Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag – $328.00
- Zip top closure with leather pull
- Exterior zip pocket with leather pull
- Interior zip pocket
- Two interior slip pockets
- Cell phone pocket
- Interior key hook
- Trim: 100% leather
- 14'' H x 11 1/2'' W x 6 3/4''
- Handle drop length: 10 1/2''
