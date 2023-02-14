Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs Adds Year-Round Rotating Backdrop

Some new updates have come to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Rather than keeping the classic gray backdrop year-round, the portrait side of the studio will now be updated throughout the year to match the season.

After a successful pilot last year of sets themed to fall and winter, this side of the studio will be updated throughout 2023 with different sets and props so you can enjoy a different photo experience each season you stop by.

Visit today to enjoy the Valentine’s Day set, which is shown in the photo below.

During your visit, you can also capture photos with virtual backdrops on the other side of the studio, some of which you can see below.

The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs is open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m, and no reservations are required.

Other Disney PhotoPass Studios can be found at the following locations: The second floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom NEW! The Wandering Reindeer in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT



