Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs Adds Year-Round Rotating Backdrop

Some new updates have come to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • Rather than keeping the classic gray backdrop year-round, the portrait side of the studio will now be updated throughout the year to match the season.
  • After a successful pilot last year of sets themed to fall and winter, this side of the studio will be updated throughout 2023 with different sets and props so you can enjoy a different photo experience each season you stop by.
  • Visit today to enjoy the Valentine’s Day set, which is shown in the photo below.

  • During your visit, you can also capture photos with virtual backdrops on the other side of the studio, some of which you can see below.

  • The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs is open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m, and no reservations are required.
  • Other Disney PhotoPass Studios can be found at the following locations:
    • The second floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
    • Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom
    • NEW! The Wandering Reindeer in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT

