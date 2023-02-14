Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs Adds Year-Round Rotating Backdrop

Some new updates have come to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Rather than keeping the classic gray backdrop year-round, the portrait side of the studio will now be updated throughout the year to match the season.
- After a successful pilot last year of sets themed to fall and winter, this side of the studio will be updated throughout 2023 with different sets and props so you can enjoy a different photo experience each season you stop by.
- Visit today to enjoy the Valentine’s Day set, which is shown in the photo below.
- During your visit, you can also capture photos with virtual backdrops on the other side of the studio, some of which you can see below.
- The Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs is open daily from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m, and no reservations are required.
- Other Disney PhotoPass Studios can be found at the following locations:
- The second floor of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Sir Mickey’s in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom
- NEW! The Wandering Reindeer in the Norway pavilion at EPCOT
