Reservations For Roundup Rodeo BBQ To Open Next Week

We are getting a closer look at the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the first Toy Story restaurant at Walt Disney World that is set to open next month at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with reservations opening next week.

What’s Happening:

Disney has shared a closer look at their upcoming new eatery, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which is coming soon to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World.

Along with the special look at the new table service dining location, we also learn that reservations will be available for the restaurant beginning on February 21st, ahead of the location’s March 23rd opening.

The new eatery, located in Toy Story Land at the park, gives the idea that Andy collected all the toys and put them into a box, and celebrates the endless imagination of a child.

The video features many involved with the creation of the restaurant, and is captioned “Gather ‘round buckaroos for this behind-the-scenes look at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios with @waltdisneyimagineering. Get ready for a rootin’ tootin’ good time because reservations will be available starting February 21!”

Using his imagination, Woody’s Roundup toys, and other playthings, Andy has built a rodeo restaurant for all his pals. Discover just how much fun Andy had creating a rollicking place for honorary toys to enjoy barbecue-inspired comfort foods served family-style, with platters of house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides and some miniature sweet surprises along the way.

In this wild, western setting, you will find a steam train supported by colored pencils, a suspiciously impressive house of cards, and game boards featuring beloved characters from the Toy Story films. To fill the stands of his rodeo arena, Andy has decorated the cardboard box with hand-drawn audience members! The dining room also features the rodeo’s star performers: Jessie, Trixie, and Bo Peep with her leapin’ sheep Billy, Goat, and Gruff!