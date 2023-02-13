Registration For Annual Passholder Previews of TRON Lightcycle / Run To Open on Thursday

Currently in Cast Member previews and populating the feed of many a fan of Disney Parks, it’s hard to remember that we still haven’t even approached the Annual Passholder previews! Well that day is near as Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have received an email saying that registration will be opening for their turn to enter The Grid in just a few days.

What’s Happening:

Annual Passholders are invited to be among the first to experience the high-tech and high-speed thrills of the new TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom

Registration for Annual Passholder exclusive previews is set to open on February 16th, and passholders should be on the lookout for a separate email alerting them that registration is now open at that time.

TRON Lightcycle / Run invites guests to climb aboard their own lightcycle and enter The Grid, a digital world with no horizons. On board, passengers will push past the limits of anything they’ve ever experienced at the Magic Kingdom before, one of the fastest rides in Disney Parks history.

Currently, the new attraction is undergoing special previews for Cast Members at the Walt Disney World Resort and their invited guests. Thanks to a slew of posts on social media from these folks, its hard to believe the ride has yet to officially open, but that day is rapidly approaching with the new attraction set to open to everyone visiting Walt Disney World on April 4th.

At that point, all Walt Disney World Ticket Holders and Annual Passholders must use either a Virtual Queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase to access the attraction, and no standby queue option will be available upon opening.