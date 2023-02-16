Union Negotiations Reveal Disney Refuses To “Add One Cent” In Cast Member Wage Proposal

After more negotiations with Walt Disney World, UNITE HERE Local 362 says the company refuses to “add even one cent” to their contracts.

What’s Happening:

According to the Union, Disney “refused to add even one cent” to its wage proposal, as well as reducing retroactive pay for thousands of workers.

The update came via tweet last night (February 15th) that reads: “Today the 6 unions of the Services Trades Council met with Disney for the first time since 13,650 Cast Members voted to reject Disney’s Contract Proposal on February 2 and 3. Despite the overwhelming message sent by Cast Members, Disney Refused to add even one cent to its wage proposal. Moreover, Disney’s proposal today reduced retroactive pay for thousands of workers, making today’s proposal even worse than the offer already rejected. The 6 unions will be announcing public actions soon to bring light to the plight of Cast Members struggling to survive the devastating increase in the cost of living.”