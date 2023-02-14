Universal Orlando to Increase Team Member Base Rate to $17 an Hour in June

In a letter to Universal Orlando Team Members, UO President Karen Irwin announced an increase to their starting base rate, as well as raises for current Team Members.

What’s Happening:

Effective June 4th, 2023, Universal Orlando will increase their starting base rate to $17 per hour.

Many other starting rates across the business will also increase.

In addition, many Team Members will receive an increase based on the new rates and their time with the company.

More details about how this individually impacts Team Members will be shared in the coming weeks.

Universal Orlando has also elevated their 401K match and tuition reimbursement programs, added compassion leave, doubled parental leave, enhanced family planning benefits, and changed Team Member comp ticket availability from block-out calendar to capacity managed based on park attendance.

This news comes as Walt Disney World

The base rate increase puts Universal Orlando $2 ahead of Walt Disney World’s starting base rate of $15 per hour.

