Photos: Disney100 Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection Arrives at Disney California Adventure

As part of the fun of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration at the Disneyland Resort, guests visiting Elias and Co. can find a new batch of merchandise featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

During 2023 fans around the world can join Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder and one of the ways to do that is with a new merchandise from shopDisney. The latest drop is inspired by Disney’s first creation, a long eared rabbit named Oswald!

The highly anticipated Disney100 Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Collection consists of charming apparel and cute collectibles showcasing the lovable character’s personality and some signature poses.

While this selection of merchandise was spotted at Elias and Co. at Disney California Adventure, it will likely appear in other locations throughout the Disneyland Resort and eventually at Walt Disney World. You can also find it on shopDisney. For a complete guide to the Oswald collection, as well links to purchase, be sure to check out our collection showcase here.

Fans and collectors alike will love the assortment of home decor and display pieces that look great everywhere and make for a great conversation starter. Among the selections are, Figurines and Plush, Decorative Pillows and Throw Blanket, Tote Bag, MagicBand+, Desk Lamp, and Pins.

