Hulu Developing Dark Comedy Project “Girlshow” from Sally Bradford McKenna

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing a dark comedy project entitled Girlshow, set to be written by Sally Bradford McKenna and star Meredith Hagner.

What’s Happening:

Plot details are being kept under wraps for Girlshow , described as a dark comedy, which will be written and executive produced by McKenna.

, described as a dark comedy, which will be written and executive produced by McKenna. McKenna has worked on a variety of comedy shows, including Will and Grace , Don’t Trust the B—-in Apartment 23 , and The Goldbergs

, , and Star Meredith Hagner is known for her role as Portia Davenport on all five seasons of Search Party .

. Ro Donnelly and Dakota Johnson executive produce for TeaTime Pictures, along with Oly Obst for 3 Arts.

