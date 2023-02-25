Hulu Developing Dark Comedy Project “Girlshow” from Sally Bradford McKenna

According to Deadline, Hulu is developing a dark comedy project entitled Girlshow, set to be written by Sally Bradford McKenna and star Meredith Hagner.
What’s Happening:
- Plot details are being kept under wraps for Girlshow, described as a dark comedy, which will be written and executive produced by McKenna.
- McKenna has worked on a variety of comedy shows, including Will and Grace, Don’t Trust the B—-in Apartment 23, and The Goldbergs.
- Star Meredith Hagner is known for her role as Portia Davenport on all five seasons of Search Party.
- Ro Donnelly and Dakota Johnson executive produce for TeaTime Pictures, along with Oly Obst for 3 Arts.
