Official Trailer Released for Hulu’s “UnPrisoned” – Premiering Friday, March 10th

Hulu has released the official trailer for their new dramedy from the Onyx Collective, UnPrisoned, which premieres Friday, March 10th.

What’s Happening:

UnPrisoned is executive produced by and stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

is executive produced by and stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo. From creator Tracy McMillan, the eight-episode series is produced by ABC Disney+

Inspired by McMillan’s life, UnPrisoned is a half-hour dramedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

The series is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser, who also serves as showrunner, Kerry Washington alongside Pilar Savone through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also executive produce.

UnPrisoned is set to premiere Friday, March 10th on Hulu, with all episodes streaming at once.

