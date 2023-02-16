Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2023

Hulu has revealed all of their March 2023 new additions, including History of the World, Part II, the musical series Up Here, FX’s series adaptation of Great Expectations, and Searchlight Pictures’ recent Sundance entry Rye Lane. Here’s everything coming to Hulu next month.

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5 – March 2

After coming face to face with Thunder and learning about the existence of dragons, Tom’s mom, Olivia, realizes this secret may be too big for her to keep. While Tom tries to hide the dangers of the Hidden World from his mom, the Riders discover a new realm and a mischievous new species, and Tom digs deeper into his special connection to dragons.

History of the World, Part II: Four Night Event – March 6th

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, “History of the World, Part I,” with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1 – March 10th

Inspired by Tracy McMillan’s life, “UnPrisoned” is a half-hour comedy about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Kerry Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Delroy Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.

Boston Strangler (2023) – March 17th

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city's most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed.

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries – March 23rd

“The Lesson Is Murder” follows psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students as they study convicted murderers, evaluating their personality traits and developing psychological profiles. In each episode, they interview witnesses, police, families of victims, and the murderer, analyzing violent serial offenders and probing their minds to understand why does a killer kill?

Up Here: Complete Season 1 – March 24th

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads.

FX’s Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere – March 26th

“Great Expectations” is the coming-of-age story of Pip, an orphan who yearns for a greater lot in life, until a twist of fate and the evil machinations of the mysterious and eccentric Miss Havisham shows him a dark world of possibilities. Under the great expectations placed upon him, Pip will have to work out the true cost of this new world and whether it will truly make him the man he wishes to be. A damning critique of the class system, Dickens’ novel was published in 1861 after first releasing it in a series of weekly chapters beginning in December 1860.

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2 – March 29

“Abominable and the Invisible City” is a comedy adventure series that continues the wild and wooly fun of DreamWorks Animation's “Abominable.” Through Everest the yeti, Yi, Jin, and Peng know that there’s a whole magical world out there, and now it’s even closer than they think! When they discover that their surroundings are teeming with magical creatures in need of their help, the kids will set out on extraordinary and heartfelt adventures throughout their city and beyond.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6 – March 30

It’s a blast from the past when the Croods find a man frozen in a block of ice, they thaw him and discover he was an old flame of Gran's! When Grug saves Hope’s life during a dangerous mountain-side tartichoke harvest, rather than feeling grateful, Hope is desperate to save Grug’s life in return in order to not be indebted to him. And determined to show Hope that she’s just as good a cook, Ugga decides to cook a meal that will wow the farm residents. But when Ugga realizes she’s out of her element, she turns to an unlikely place for help: the punch monkeys.

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1 – March 30th

“RapCaviar Presents” is a compelling new documentary series that tackles some of today’s most provocative issues through the stories of hip-hop visionaries and emerging stars currently ruling the charts and influencing our culture, from City Girls to Tyler, The Creator, Jack Harlow, Polo G, Roddy Ricch, Coi Leray and more. Based on the influential Spotify playlist, launched in 2015, this seven-part series is a deep dive into current events that untangles important subjects and offers a view of the world from an artist’s perspective.

Rye Lane (2023) – March 31st

From director Raine Allen-Miller, "Rye Lane" is a romantic comedy that stars David Jonsson (“Industry,” “Deep State”) and Vivian Oparah (“Class,” “The Rebel”), as Dom and Yas, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London – helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance.

March 1

Wreck: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Anastasia (1997)

Anonymous (2011)

Another Earth (2011)

Armored (2009)

As Good As It Gets (1997)

At Any Price (2013)

Baby's Day Out (1994)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Casa De Mi Padre (2012)

Commando (1985)

The Count Of Monte Cristo (2002)

Dangerous Beauty (1998)

The Departed (2006)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

The Eyes Of My Mother (2016)

Firehouse Dog (2007)

Glory (1989)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Hitman (2007)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2010)

The Ides Of March (2011)

In Her Shoes (2005)

In The Cut (2003)

Just Go With It (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

L.A. Confidential (1997)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rio (2011)

The Shack (2017)

The Shape Of Water (2017)

Self/Less (2015)

Siberia (2018)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Son Of God (2014)

Takers (2010)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

Third Person (2014)

The Town (2010)

Unstoppable (2010)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

The Wife (2018)

March 2

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

National Geographic Investigates: Guantanamo: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Bobby Flay: Special (A&E)

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2 (A&E)

Next Exit (2022)

March 3

Gulmohar (2023)

Triangle of Sadness (2022)

Waiting… (2005)

March 6

History of the World, Part II: Four-Night Comedy Event (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 7

Rabbit Academy (2022)

March 8

Among the Shadows (2019)

March 9

Farmer Wants a Wife: Series Premiere (Fox)

National Geographic Investigates: Narco States Aftermath: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Cities of the Underworld: Complete Season 13 (HISTORY)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 3 (HISTORY)

The Inhabitant (2022)

March 10

UnPrisoned: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

FX's New York Times Presents: Sin Eater: Two-Part Documentary (FX)

Watcher (2022)

March 12

Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet LIVE: Livestream ( ABC

March 13

On The Red Carpet After The Awards: Livestream (KABC)

On The Red Carpet After Dark: Livestream (KABC)

The Oscars (ABC)

March 15

My Family: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Love, Diana: Complete Season 1 (pocket.watch)

Ryan's World Specials: Complete Seasons 7-11 (pocket.watch)

Bad Therapy (2020)

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Changeland (2019)

Flux Gourmet (2022)

In The Fade (2017)

Serena (2014)

Wetlands (2017)

You Laugh But It's True (2011)

March 16

National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Guerilla Gold: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 2 (HISTORY)

Intervention: Complete Season 3 (AETN)

The Killing: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Private Voice of Hitler: Special (HISTORY)

I Think We're Alone Now (2018)

Official Competition (2021)

There There (2022)

March 17

Boston Strangler (2023) (Hulu Original)

Good Trouble Freeform

Rubikon (2022)

Summit Fever (2022)

March 20

Inu-Oh (2021)

March 22

Rūrangi: Complete Season 2 (The Yellow Affair)

March 23

The Lesson is Murder: Complete Docuseries (Hulu Original/ABC News Studios)

Digging for the Truth: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)

Call Jane (2022)

March 24

Up Here: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Estate (2022)

Philomena (2013)

March 26

FX's Great Expectations: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Only on Hulu)

March 28

Attack on Titan: Final Season, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 29

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Part 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

March 30

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 6 (Hulu Original)

RapCaviar Presents: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Curse of Oak Island: Complete Season 9 (HISTORY)

The Curse of Oak Island: Behind the Dig: Complete Season 6 (HISTORY)

Hunt (2022)

March 31

Killing Gunther (2017)

Rye Lane (2023) (Hulu Original)

March 3

Stratton (2017)

March 7

Among the Shadows (2019)

Half Magic (2018)

March 14

The Burning Plain (2008)

Europa Report (2013)

Frontera (2014)

The Good Doctor

I Melt With You (2011)

Love, Simon (2018)

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)

Two Lovers (2008)

World's Greatest Dad (2009)

The Wrecking Crew (2008)

March 15

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018)

March 21

The Jesus Music (2021)

March 24

Mfkz (2018)

March 25

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

March 29

Flawless (2007)

Prince Avalanche (2013)

March 30

Enough Said (2013)

Runner Runner (2013)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

March 31

The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)

A Troll in Central Park (1994)

Awakenings (1990)

Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Casese Quien Pueda (2015)

The Company You Keep (2013)

Couples Retreat (2009)

Dante's Peak (1997)

Dear White People (2014)

Empire Records (1995)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Gamer (2009)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

Heat (1995)

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Irrational Man (2015)

Just Go With It (2011)

The King Of Comedy (1983)

Kingdom Come (2001)

Ladrones (2015)

The Last Circus (2010)

The Last Days On Mars (2013)

Like Mike (2002)

Little Manhattan (2005)

Man Up (2015)

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns (2001)

The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor (2008)

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

One Fine Day (1996)

Only You (1994)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Predestination (2015)

The Prestige (2006)

Pride (2007)

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women (2017)

Real Steel (2011)

The Rider (2018)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Someone Like You (2001)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Superbad (2007)

Take Shelter (2011)

This Christmas (2007)

Todo Incluido (2008)

Training Day (2001)

Truth (2015)

The Wave (2015)

The Way Way Back (2013)

Zeros And Ones (2021)

Zombieland (2009)

