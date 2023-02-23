Ashley Park Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 3

From the streets of Paris to the Arconia, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Park joins the third season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role of Kimber, a Broadway ingénue.

She is perhaps best known for her role in Netflix's Emily in Paris, as Emily's best American friend in the city, Mindy.

From 2018-19, she appeared as Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls.

. Park joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as recently announced Season 3 cast Meryl Streep

The show's second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy.

About Only Murders in the Building:

Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.

The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.

The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.

The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.