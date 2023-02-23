Ashley Park Joins the Cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for Season 3

From the streets of Paris to the Arconia, Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has joined the cast of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Park joins the third season of the hit series Only Murders in the Building in the recurring role of Kimber, a Broadway ingénue.
- She is perhaps best known for her role in Netflix’s Emily in Paris, as Emily’s best American friend in the city, Mindy.
- From 2018-19, she appeared as Gretchen Wieners in the Broadway adaptation of Mean Girls.
- Park joins series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as recently announced Season 3 cast Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams.
- The show’s second season, which wrapped up in August 2022, ended with a one-year time jump and introduced Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a stage co-star of Charles’ (Steve Martin). We won’t spoil what happens in those moments, but if you want to know, check out Alex’s recap of the episode (or just go watch the show – it’s great!).
About Only Murders in the Building:
- Only Murders in the Building is an American mystery-comedy television series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman.
- The ten-episode first season premiered on Hulu in August 2021.
- The plot follows three strangers played by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, with a shared interest in a true crime podcast.
- The series has received critical acclaim for its comedic approach to crime fiction, as well as the performances and chemistry among the lead performers.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now