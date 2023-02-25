Disneyland Cast Members Got an Exclusive Preview of Magic Happens Earlier This Week

Sadly, the planned return of the Magic Happens parade to Disneyland yesterday didn’t quite go as planned, with both performances being canceled due to inclement weather. However, this past Wednesday evening, cast members were able to enjoy a preview performance after the park closed for the day.
What’s Happening:
- Just after the clock struck midnight earlier this week, over 4,000 Disneyland Resort cast members lined Main Street, U.S.A., joined by a few crew members, Imagineers and employees, to experience the Magic Happens parade at an exclusive preview.
- Magic Happens debuted in February 2020, and since its brief run, cast and guests alike have been eagerly awaiting the revival of this fancifully whimsical parade. Even on a chilly, breezy night, there was no stopping the energy and excitement emanating from the crowd.
- Even after the parade concluded, there was a little extra pixie dust for the cast! The lights on Main Street, U.S.A., dimmed, and Sleeping Beauty Castle illuminated with a special showing of the new Disney100 nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys projection show.
- Check out our full video of the parade below, during its original two-week run in 2020, and click here for some photos from the very first performance.
- You can also listen to the theme song of the parade on your favorite streaming service.
