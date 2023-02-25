Disneyland Cast Members Got an Exclusive Preview of Magic Happens Earlier This Week

Sadly, the planned return of the Magic Happens parade to Disneyland yesterday didn’t quite go as planned, with both performances being canceled due to inclement weather. However, this past Wednesday evening, cast members were able to enjoy a preview performance after the park closed for the day.

What’s Happening:

Magic Happens debuted in February 2020, and since its brief run, cast and guests alike have been eagerly awaiting the revival of this fancifully whimsical parade. Even on a chilly, breezy night, there was no stopping the energy and excitement emanating from the crowd.

Even after the parade concluded, there was a little extra pixie dust for the cast! The lights on Main Street, U.S.A., dimmed, and Sleeping Beauty Castle illuminated with a special showing of the new Disney100 Wondrous Journeys

