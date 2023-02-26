Ashley Romans Joins ABC Medical Drama Pilot “The Hurt Unit”

Ashley Romans has been cast as a series regular in ABC’s medical drama pilot The Hurt Unit, replacing Jaime Lee Kirchner, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- The Hurt Unit follows a highly skilled team of trauma surgeons and nurses who race into the field to treat the patients who won’t make it to the hospital in time. When the sick and the injured can’t get to the ER, the Hurt Unit (Hospital Urgent Response Team) brings the ER to them.
- Romans will play Nora, a surgeon from working-class roots who got her education by joining the Navy, serving as a trauma surgeon in multiple war zones. She wants to join Dr. Danny Marsh’s (Drew McKenzie) elite Hurt Unit, and although she’s nearly as brilliant a surgeon as he is, he won’t have her on his team until she levels with him about her troubled past.
- According to Deadline’s sources, Kirchner exited the pilot over creative differences during production. Her scenes will be reshot with Romans.
- Romans was a lead in the FX post apocalyptic series Y: The Last Man, which ran for one season on Hulu.
- Other announced cast members for The Hurt Unit include:
- Ben McKenzie
- Michelle Ortiz
- Melissa George
- Augustus Prew
- The Hurt Unit is written by Promised Land creator Matt Lopez and former SEAL Team showrunner John Glenn.
- The pilot will be directed by Marc Webb, director of The Amazing Spider-Man.
- Lopez, Glenn and Webb executive produce the ABC Signature pilot.