Hulu Shares Trailer & Key Art for “Up Here” – Premiering Friday, March 24th

Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for their upcoming musical romantic comedy series Up Here, which will premiere on Friday, March 24th.

What’s Happening:

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Up Here is written by Steven Levenson (tick, tick…BOOM!) and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel (The Carmichael Show), with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (Frozen, WandaVision

Starring in Up Here are: Mae Whitman Carlos Valdes Katie Finneran John Hodgman Andréa Burns Sophia Hammons Emilia Suárez

are: Thomas Kail ( Hamilton

20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.

All seven episodes of Up Here will premiere March 24th on Hulu.

More Hulu News: