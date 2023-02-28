Hulu Shares First Look Images from Upcoming Horror Film “Clock”

Hulu has shared some first look images from Clock, a timely horror feature starring Dianna Agron and Melora Hardin, which is set to premiere on April 28th.

, from 20th Digital Studio and Hulu Originals, will have its World Premiere at the Overlook Film Festival in New Orleans, March 30 through April 2. The film will debut exclusively on Hulu on April 28th and internationally on Disney+

), is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (Shiva Baby) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (Daredevil) as her husband. Melora Hardin (The Office) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.

and the short ) under heavy COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 for the first season of 20th Digital Studio’s developed from there and is part of the studio’s existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including and . Clock was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Leal Naim serves as producer with Alex Hansen co-producing.