Snow White EPCOT Flower & Garden Collection Coming to shopDisney March 10th

The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival has kicked off at Walt Disney World (March 1st-July 5th) and one of our favorite aspects of the annual event is the shopping! This year Snow White is among the characters to get a seasonal collection and she seems to enjoy being surrounded by flowers. While fans can already shop the selections at EPCOT, the Snow White collection will be coming to shopDisney on March 10th!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival is here and as winter gives way to springtime shopDisney is getting ready to welcome new fashions and decor inspired by the fan favorite event.

This year, Snow White gets a chance to shine on her own Flower & Garden collection that film fans and garden enthusiasts will adore.

Earlier this week the Disney Parks Blog

Our team was on hand to check out the line up T-Shirts Gardening Gloves Apron Pins Coasters Planters Travel Tumblers Ear Headband

The 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Snow White Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to this collection.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Flower & Garden Festival:

Do you love Orange Bird? The cheery mascot stars on his own vintage-style collection

It might not be merchandise, but we can’t deny how much we love Disney topiaries