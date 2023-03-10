The Incredible Hulk Coming to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park

The Incredible Hulk (or Smug Hulk, as some call him) will be coming to Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park soon.

  • D’Amaro did not share any dates or additional details regarding the Hulk’s arrival at Disneyland Paris but guests in attendance did get to see the big guy himself.

  • As the presentation continued, guests also got to see a prototype of the Hulk’s foot.

  • The Hulk joins a lineup of characters in Avengers Campus that includes:
    • Captain America
    • Iron Man
    • Black Widow
    • Thor
    • Black Panther
    • Ant-Man
    • The Wasp
    • And more.
  • Disneyland Paris also recently debuted “Avengers: Power the Night,” a new Marvel-themed nighttime spectacular featuring drones.
