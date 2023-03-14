Photos: The New Path to Storybook Circus from Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom

Magic Kingdom guests will once again be able to access Storybook Circus from the back of Tomorrowland through a new pathway, built alongside the new TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction.

The new pathway is located to the left of the main path leading to TRON Lightcycle / Run. It then weaves underneath said main path, leading guests to the right of The Barnstormer.

As guests approach TRON Lightcycle / Run from Storybook Circus, they’re greeted by this picturesque wall featuring a Tomorrowland logo.

The path will open to all guests when TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023. Be sure to follow along for more from the media preview of the attraction, including the attraction’s Disney PhotoPass integrations, Team Green post-show experience, and a complete look at all the new merchandise.