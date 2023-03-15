Photos / Video: The Food and Drinks of Roundup Rodeo BBQ

We continue our look at the all-new Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant located within Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with the most important part of all – the food! At today’s media event, we were able to see all of the food and beverage items neatly displayed.

Some various fruit and salad options are available as starters, including:

Tomato Salad: Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (plant-based)

Rex's Romaine and Kale Salad: Romaine and kale mixed with green apples, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries tossed with green goddess dressing

Watermelon Salad: Cubed watermelon garnished with freshly torn mint leaves (plant-based)

Of course, with this being the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the main focus is the meats!

Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs: Fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, slow-cooked for hours in our onsite smokehouse

Buttercup's Beef Brisket: Hand-sliced beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection

There's a Sausage in My Boot: Spiced pork sausage fire-grilled over live oak to give it an added kick

BBQ Chicken – with Style! Chicken brined for 48 hours, rubbed with secret backyard BBQ spice and smoked to tender juiciness

Those looking for plant-based options instead are in luck, as there are three items available:

Slow-smoked Cauliflower topped with sweet harissa drizzle and crunchy walnut gremolata

Oven-roasted “Bratwurst” that is tender and juicy, sliced to perfection

IMPOSSIBLE “Rib Chop” seasoned with spices, then roasted and glazed with sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a sugar cane “bone”

A multitude of sides are available, and you get to choose four! We had the Force Field Fried Pickles, Slinky Doooooooooog Mac & Cheese, Buckin’ Baked Beans and Cowpoke Corn on the Cob on display.

Finally, you can follow up your meal with a Cupcake à la Forky or perhaps some grown-up craft cocktails. The full menu for Roundup Rodeo BBQ can be seen here.

Watch the video below, as Bobby and Stephanie from Walt Disney World take us through the delicious Roundup Rodeo BBQ menu:

Below, peruse the full Roundup Rodeo BBQ menu as given out at the restaurant:

And also, the allergy-friendly menu:

Check out our previous post for a complete photo and video tour of the new Roundup Rodeo BBQ, which opens Thursday, March 23rd at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Reservations can be made now at DisneyWorld.com or through the My Disney Experience app.