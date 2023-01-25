Opening Date, Menu Revealed for Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Andy’s backyard will welcome more toys when Roundup Rodeo BBQ opens in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios March 23. A unique collaboration between Walt Disney Imagineering, Disney Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney World Food & Beverage, this one-of-a-kind dining experience will be the first “Toy Story” table service restaurant in the world.
- Like all of Toy Story Land, Roundup Rodeo brings to life the stories, characters and heart from the award-winning Disney Pixar “Toy Story” films.
- It is a place where guests shrink to the size of a toy and feel like they have stepped into a clever, whimsical world filled with beloved toys.
- Andy has created a new rodeo arena for all of his favorite toys, featuring game pieces and iconic “Toy Story” characters, stickers and more.
- Imagineers worked closely with Disney Pixar Animation Studios to bring the space to life, developing unique designs and artwork that can only be found in the restaurant.
- When guests step into Roundup Rodeo BBQ, they become Andy’s honorary toys. Arriving in the dining room, they enter a scene depicting a toy rodeo in full swing and come face-to-face with life-size figures. Jessie and Trixie take the reins in the first dining space, while Bo Peep and her sheep command center stage in the second.
- Absorbed in the action, guests are fully immersed in Andy’s imagination – and the world he has created.
The menu:
- Prospector’s Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly.
- Tomato Salad: Tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled red onions tossed in a white balsamic vinaigrette and garnished with fresh dill (plant-based)
- Rex’s Romaine and Kale Salad: Romaine and kale mixed with green apples, pumpkin seeds, and dried cranberries tossed with green goddess dressing
- Watermelon Salad: Cubed watermelon garnished with freshly torn mint leaves (plant-based)
- Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs: Fall-off-the-bone pork ribs, slow-cooked for hours in our onsite smokehouse
- Buttercup’s Beef Brisket: Hand-sliced beef brisket, smoked then slow-cooked to juicy perfection
- There’s a Sausage in My Boot: Spiced pork sausage fire-grilled over live oak to give it an added kick
- BBQ Chicken – with Style! Chicken brined for 48 hours, rubbed with our secret backyard BBQ spice and smoked to tender juiciness
- Slow-smoked Cauliflower topped with sweet harissa drizzle and crunchy walnut gremolata
- Oven-roasted “Bratwurst” that is tender and juicy, sliced to perfection
- Impossible “Rib Chop” seasoned with spices, then roasted and glazed with sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a sugar cane “bone”
- The Married Spuds: Loaded potato barrels drizzled with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce, and seasoned BBQ spices
- Force Field Fried Pickles: Jumbo pickle spears coated with a dill-flavored breading and fried to perfection
- Slinky Doooooooooog Mac & Cheese: Spiral pasta in a creamy house-made cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar crackers
- Buckin’ Baked Beans: A traditional BBQ picnic favorite (plant-based)
- Cowpoke Corn on the Cob: Grilled and seasoned with a chili-lime spice blend, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime juice
- Mean Old Potato Salad: Homestyle with red-skinned potatoes
- Veggie Slaw: Crunchy shredded veggie slaw that is a summertime favorite! (plant-based)
- Campfire-roasted Vegetables: A variety of roasted seasonal vegetables (plant-based)
- Cupcake à la Forky: Forky is up to something sweet! A classic chocolate cake with a gooey chocolate ganache center topped with velvety graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie
- Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake: An iconic creamy dessert that balances the tanginess of the cheesecake with the natural sweetness of blueberries and lemon
- Billy’s Chocolate Silk Pie: Layers of graham cracker crust and silky chocolate mousse topped with chantilly cream
- Goat’s Apple Pie: A picnic classic! Tart apples and warm pie spices balance perfectly with the creamy sweet filling under a crumble crust
- Gruff’s Peach-Strawberry Pie: With its silky sweet peaches and tartness of strawberries, this dessert is a fruit-centric delight! (plant-based)
- Snake Eye Margarita: Inspired by a summertime BBQ featuring watermelon, smoke, and a bit of spice!
- Rum Punch: Rum punch with vibrant flavors of passion fruit and pineapple finished with a smoky spiced garnish
- Chocolate with a Grown-up Twist: A blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa, and flavors of toasted marshmallow
- Frozen Peanut Butter & Jelly: A fun frozen twist on the classic peanut butter & jelly featuring peanut butter whiskey
- Whiskey Lemonade: A fresh take on a strawberry lemonade made with Tennessee whiskey and Italian bitter aperitif
- The Rodeo Mule: A classic “patio sipper,” this mule mixes vodka with fresh juices and ginger beer
- Molly’s Frozen Iced Tea: A frosty concoction with iced tea and citrus flavors
- Frozen Cocoa: A frozen blend of cocoa and vanilla topped with miniature marshmallows
- Partysaurus Tex: Strawberry lemonade is even more fun when you garnish it with gummy worms!
What they’re saying:
- Ben van Beusekom, senior artisan specialist, Walt Disney Imagineering: “We are thrilled to work with our partners at Disney Pixar Animation Studios to create this unforgettable dining experience that blends great food, storytelling and whimsy. A visit to this special place is a must for Toy Story fans who have come to love Andy and his toys as much as we do.”