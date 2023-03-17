Tyra Banks Leaving “Dancing with the Stars” After Three Seasons

After a three-season stint, Tyra Banks is stepping down as host of Dancing with the Stars, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Tyra Banks first began hosting Dancing with the Stars in season 29, taking over for long-time host Tom Bergeron.
- According to Deadline, her tenure had mixed results; “while she added a different level of energy to the ballroom, her live exchanges with both the judges and the contestants were often awkward. Her grand entrances also upstaged the pros, who remain a huge draw for longtime DWTS fans.”
- As the show moved from ABC to Disney+ last season, America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host.
- A new season has yet to be announced by Disney+, but it is expected to continue.
- Other previously announced departures include judge Len Goodman and dancing pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas.
More Disney+ News:
