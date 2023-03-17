Tyra Banks Leaving “Dancing with the Stars” After Three Seasons

After a three-season stint, Tyra Banks is stepping down as host of Dancing with the Stars, according to Deadline.

Tyra Banks first began hosting Dancing with the Stars in season 29, taking over for long-time host Tom Bergeron.

in season 29, taking over for long-time host Tom Bergeron. According to Deadline, her tenure had mixed results; “while she added a different level of energy to the ballroom, her live exchanges with both the judges and the contestants were often awkward. Her grand entrances also upstaged the pros, who remain a huge draw for longtime DWTS fans.”

fans.” As the show moved from ABC Disney+ America’s Funniest Home Videos host Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host.

host Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host. A new season has yet to be announced by Disney+, but it is expected to continue.

Other previously announced departures include judge Len Goodman and dancing pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas.

