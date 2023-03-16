Thom Nemer Cast as Alexander in New Disney+ Adaptation of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Child actor Thom Nemer has been cast as the titular character in the upcoming Disney+ film adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- In his short career so far, 9-year-old Nemer is known for his role as Carlo in FX’s Snowfall.
- Eva Longoria and Jessie Garcia will play Alexander’s parents Val and Frank, while Paulina Chávez plays his 16-year-old sister Mia and Rose Portillo plays his grandmother Lidia. George Lopez will also appear as the family’s grandfather.
- From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.
- The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ revealed exclusive poster art created by multidisciplinary visual artist James Jean at the world premiere of American Born Chinese at SXSW.
- Willow, the new series based on the 1988 film, has reportedly been canceled after its first season on Disney+.
- The trailer for the second season of the hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee, has made its debut and promises a lot of supernatural shenanigans as we return to the town of Brighton for another batch of adventures.
