Thom Nemer Cast as Alexander in New Disney+ Adaptation of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Child actor Thom Nemer has been cast as the titular character in the upcoming Disney+ film adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

In his short career so far, 9-year-old Nemer is known for his role as Carlo in FX Snowfall .

. Eva Longoria Jessie Garcia

From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.

tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed. The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.

More Disney+ News: