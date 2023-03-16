New Trailer For Second Season of “The Ghost and Molly McGee”

The trailer for the second season of the hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee, has made its debut and promises a lot of supernatural shenanigans as we return to the town of Brighton for another batch of adventures.

What’s Happening:

Disney TV Animation has released the trailer for the second season of the hit series, The Ghost and Molly McGee on Disney Channel

on The new trailer features a fun rap that hints at much of the story of the new season, including new neighbors who just happen to be Ghost Hunters, a potential new job for Scratch in the ghost world, and we even get to see Pete in his olympic skating uniform once again!

The trailer also prominently points out that the new season will tackle sensitive topics, including those biological changes that a young woman like Molly will face as she grows up.

Disney TV Animation, along with the trailer above, also revealed guest stars for season two, including Tony Hale, Paul F. Tompkins, W. Earl Brown, Kimberly J. Brown, Lennon Parham, Vincent Rodriguez III and Andrew Phung.

Created and executive produced by Bill Motz and Bob Roth (LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures), along with executive producer Steve Loter (Kim Possible), the series follows tween optimist Molly, who lives to make the world a better place, and grumpy ghost Scratch, whose job is to spread misery. Though we learned at the end of season two, that job may no longer be relevant.

Season two of The Ghost and Molly McGee premieres on Disney Channel on April 1, before premiering on Disney+