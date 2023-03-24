Videos: A Few Moments With The Celebrity Mentors of Disney Dreamers Academy 2023

Each spring, 100 exceptional young people arrive at the Disney Dreamers Academy with ambition, excitement and hopes for the future. Four days later, they return home with the motivation, guidance and skills to help make those dreams come true. As part of the program, these students get to interact with and get advice and tips from some high profile mentors who are on scene to share their own stories of blazing their own trail to achieve their dreams.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures and popular musicians, as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family, including Good Morning America, ESPN, Disney Channel and the ABC TV series Black-ish and Grown-ish.

Among the celebrity figures this year, students were able to hear stories from and interact with musician H.E.R., Black-ish’s Marsai Martin, and Nat Geo’s Critter Fixers. We were fortunate enough to hear from these inspiring personalities ourselves, and a bit about what Disney Dreamers Academy means for them. You can check it out for yourself in the videos below.

H.E.R.

American singer, songwriter, and musician, H.E.R. has received several awards including an Academy Award, a Children's and Family Emmy Award, and five Grammy Awards, along with nominations for a Golden Globe Award, three American Music Awards, and four Billboard Music Awards. NPR listed H.E.R. Vol. 1 as the first selection in its "5 Essential R&B Albums You Slept On" in 2016, and she is set to star in the upcoming adaptation of The Color Purple as Squeak. Disney fans might also remember her from her recent appearance portraying Belle in the 30th Anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast on ABC.

Marsai Martin

Marsai Martin, a successful actress, is best known for her role as Diane Johnson on the ABC sitcom Black-ish. In 2019, Martin starred in the comedy film Little, which she also produced, becoming the youngest person ever to produce a studio film. The same year, Time magazine named her on its "Time 100 Next" list.

Critter Fixers – Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges

Stars of the National Geographic series Critter Fixers, Dr. Terrence Furguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges are successful veterinarians who are featured on the show, taking care of animals of all shapes and sizes in rural Georgia.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination. It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.

Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies. You can get to know some of the students selected for the 2023 class in our post here.