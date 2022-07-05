“Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” Reimagining to Air December 15th on ABC

In honor of the 30th anniversary of the beloved Disney animated classic and its Academy Award nomination for Best Picture, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are thrilled to present Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

What’s Happening:

This two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original animated Beauty and the Beast and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

and its legacy by showcasing the fan-favorite movie, along with new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and will be available the next day on Disney+

airs Thursday, December 15th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC, and will be available the next day on Jon M. Chu ( Crazy Rich Asians ), who is currently in an overall deal with Disney Television Studios, is set to executive produce.

), who is currently in an overall deal with Disney Television Studios, is set to executive produce. The special will be directed by Hamish Hamilton, who previously directed The Little Mermaid Live for ABC.

for ABC. The talented cast, whose performances will be seamlessly woven through the original feature film, will be announced at a later date.

The special presentation will include never-before-seen musical performances and features brand-new sets and breathtaking costumes inspired by the classic story. Each performance is created to pay homage while also adding to the iconic story for viewers at home. Songs from the original animated classic will be performed in front of a live audience at Disney Studios.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan.

is produced by Done+Dusted in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative and Electric Somewhere. Executive producers are Jon M. Chu, Caitlin Foito, Hamish Hamilton, Raj Kapoor, Richard Kraft and Katy Mullan. This year marks the 30th anniversary of when Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The film went on to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, while the theme song “Beauty and the Beast” won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1992.

What They’re Saying:

Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment: “ Beauty and the Beast is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic. Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.”

“ is a timeless story and we’re so fortunate to work with creative mastermind Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a modern twist to this beloved classic for an unforgettable night of Disney magic. Stacked with unforgettable performances, this will be a must-see special event for fans of the original and for the new generation being introduced to this cherished tale.” Executive producer Jon M. Chu said: “Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me. When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend. It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve, so the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn’t even think was possible. With world-class creatives and talent to reinterpret the classic musical numbers (with a few surprises), I can’t wait for the audiences, in person and at home, to experience what we have in store for them. It’s a true celebration of creativity.”