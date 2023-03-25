Videos: Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Mentors Dominique Thorne, Questlove and More

Each spring, 100 exceptional young people arrive at the Disney Dreamers Academy with ambition, excitement and hopes for the future. Four days later, they return home with the motivation, guidance and skills to help make those dreams come true. As part of the program, these students get to interact with and get advice and tips from some high profile mentors who are on scene to share their own stories of blazing their own trail to achieve their dreams.

Past celebrity participants have included stars from the big screen and television, noted sports figures and popular musicians, as well as personalities and cast members from across the Disney family, including Good Morning America, ESPN, Disney Channel and the ABC TV series Black-ish and Grown-ish.

Among the celebrity figures this year, students were able to hear stories from and interact with new Marvel star Dominique Thorne, musician and television personality Questlove, fashion designers Misa Hylton and Jerome Lamaar, DJ Suss One and executives Alicia Richardson and James Lopez.

Each year, the Disney Dreamers are selected from thousands of applicants who answer essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida for the four-day event.

The Disney Dreamers embark on a journey throughout the Walt Disney World theme parks and behind the scenes of the 40-square-mile vacation destination. It is a vibrant classroom where students discover new career opportunities, pursue their dreams and interact with Disney executives, educators, business leaders, celebrities and motivational speakers.

Students participate in immersive, career-oriented workshops that explore a wide range of career disciplines while also learning essential skills, such as effective communication techniques, leadership and networking strategies.