Opening Day Disneyland Guest Dee Kolafa Celebrates Her 100th Birthday at The Happiest Place on Earth

Original opening day Disneyland guest and Anaheim native, Dee Kolafa, recently celebrated her 100th birthday at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Cast Members created special magic for Dee, including a tour of Walt’s Apartment and special viewing of Wondrous Journeys.

Potrock’s full message read: “Celebrating a birthday at Disneyland is always a treat… but to celebrate your 100th birthday at The Happiest Place on Earth during The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary celebration –– that is truly something special! It was a joy to meet Dee Kolafa, an original opening day guest and Anaheim native, and spend time with her and her family during their visit to the resort. I am so grateful for our Cast Members who created special magic for Dee, including a tour of Walt’s Apartment and special viewing of our Disney100 spectacular Wondrous Journeys.”



