“Start a Wave” from World of Color – ONE Coming to Streaming Services Tonight

A new original version of the main theme song from World of Color – ONE, called “Start a Wave,” written, produced, and performed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry, will be available on major streaming platforms later this evening.

What’s Happening:

World of Color – ONE recently debuted at Disney California Adventure Disney100 Disneyland Resort

The score is composed of 18 musical compositions, including the original song, “Start a Wave,” which was written by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry and features lead vocals performed by singer-songwriter and actress Loren Allred.

Fans of the show can stream a new original version of “Start a Wave,” written, produced, and performed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Cody Fry, on major streaming platforms beginning at 9:00 p.m. PT on March 30th / 12:00 a.m. ET on March 31st.

What They’re Saying:

Tricia Holloway, Global Music Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, said: “The song is a gentle call to action in the most loving and kind way. The performance of Cody’s emotive vocals embolden listeners to be the ONE to start it, whatever ‘it’ may be. The simplicity of the supporting track allows space for the cleverly crafted lyrics to drive home the beautiful concept for Disney’s ‘World of Color – ONE.’ It reminds us that you can be the ONE. A drop is all it takes to create a ripple that can become a wave that starts a change.”

