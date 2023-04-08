Lineup of Directors and Composer for “Ahsoka” Revealed at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Star Wars Celebration attendees were treated to the reveal of the full line-up of impressive directors, as well as the composer, for the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka.

What’s Happening:

The directors for Ahsoka are: Dave Filoni (Executive Producer & Creative Director, Lucasfilm) Steph Green (Director, The Book of Boba Fett) Peter Ramsey (Co-Director, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) Jennifer Getzinger (Director, Jessica Jones, Daredevil) Geeta Patel (Director, House of the Dragon) Rick Famuyiwa (Writer/Director, The Mandalorian)

are: At the panel, it was also revealed that Kevin Kiner, who previously composed the scores for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Star Wars Rebels and The Bad Batch, will be providing the score for Ahsoka.

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Specific plot details for Ahsoka are still unknown, but the setup and teaser includes Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, journeying from one end of the galaxy to the other in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Ahsoka comes from Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow Star Wars mastermind Jon Favreau.

co-creator Dave Filoni, who is writing the series and will also executive produce with fellow mastermind Jon Favreau. Ahsoka debuts on Disney+ in August 2023.

