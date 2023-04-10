“Raven’s Home” Actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia Drop Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Raven’s Home actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia recently dropped in for a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home recently enjoyed a thrilling day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Among the different attractions they experienced, both Mykal-Michelle and Felix agreed that The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of their must-do attractions every time they visit Walt Disney World.
More Walt Disney World News:
- It's the moment EPCOT fans have been waiting for… the first of the Harmonious barges has been removed from the World Showcase Lagoon!
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom will celebrate its 25th anniversary and Earth Day on April 22nd with a special moment, unique character appearances, and more.
- New stories and characters will be coming to Star Tours at Disneyland, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Paris in 2024.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning