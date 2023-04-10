“Raven’s Home” Actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia Drop Into Disney’s Hollywood Studios

by
Raven’s Home actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia recently dropped in for a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

What’s Happening:

  • Actors Mykal-Michelle Harris and Felix Avitia from Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home recently enjoyed a thrilling day at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
  • Among the different attractions they experienced, both Mykal-Michelle and Felix agreed that The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of their must-do attractions every time they visit Walt Disney World.

