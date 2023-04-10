Photos: First Harmonious Barge Removed from World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT

Ever since Harmonious first debuted at EPCOT, fans lamented the loss of the view of World Showcase with the gigantic barges in the way. Now, a week after the final showing of Harmonious, the first of those barges has been removed!

When looking at World Showcase Lagoon with The American Adventure straight ahead, the left-most barge is the first to be removed. In the coming days and weeks, the rest will be removed as EPCOT prepares for an all-new nighttime spectacular debuting later this year.

The new fireworks show debuting for Disney100 will unite us through commonalities of the heart in a dazzling display of fireworks, lasers, music and light. The show will feature an original composition along with select songs from the Disney songbook, and will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.

In the meantime, EPCOT guests can enjoy the return of EPCOT Forever nightly, for a limited time.

