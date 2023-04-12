Disney Parks Blog Spotlights New “Indiana Jones” Merchandise Collections

Lucasfilm is gearing up for another thrilling outing with our favorite archeologist as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny makes its way to theaters this June. A new film means new merchandise collections and there’s a whole slew of goodies to uncover from a variety of retailers.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Along with a big screen adventure for fans to enjoy, Disney and Lucasfilm are introducing merchandise treasures available now or launching soon that tie-in to the upcoming film and Indy’s 40+ year legacy.

This week the Disney Parks Blog showcased a variety of products to help fans celebrate the classic films. From apparel (like Indy’s leather jacket), jewelry, and socks to action figures, games, and tiki mugs there is something designed for everyone who loves Indiana Jones.

Guests will be able to shop for their favorites at various retailers including: U.S. Wings Tenth Street Hats New Zealand Mint RockLove Loungefly Hasbro Funko and Funko Games Hallmark And more

Of course this is just a sampling of what will be available as more offerings will arrive in the coming weeks. In the meantime, enjoy this fantastic lineup—sans snakes!—celebrating the best parts of the Indiana Jones saga.

Apparel

The Indiana Jones Vintage Cowhide Leather Jacket and Cape Buffalo A-2 Leather Jacket by U.S. Wings features fun Easter eggs like the globe-trotting map and written biography from Dr. Henry Jones decorating the interior lining.

Dorfman Milano has a wonderful Indiana Jones-inspired hat collection that will bring out the adventurer in all of us. There are wool hats like Belloq, Ravenwood, and Satipo that will have you looking like Indy, or for a simpler style, consider a versatile baseball cap!

Collectibles and Jewelry

Grow your collection or rare goods with the Indiana Jones 1 oz Silver Chibi Coin by New Zealand Mint (LE 2,000) that features character art of Indiana Jones as seen in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Available beginning April 18th. There’s also a 1 in 10 chance for a bonus gilded version!

Dress for adventure with some stunning items from RockLove including the Ark of the Covenant Ring and Necklace, and the Golden Idol Ring and Necklace. Additionally, RockLove will be launching this seven-piece collection this summer in time for the release of Dial of Destiny.

If your pin and key chain collections need some new bling, Salesone has you covered! Gather the Brotherhood of the Cruciform or Ark of the Covenant pins then finish things off with the Talisman and 3D Golden Idol key chains.

Loungefly presents a new mini backpack (with coin purse!) and a zip-around wallet inspired by the intense boulder scene from Raiders. The golden idol also gets some love for these must-have accessories.

Funko Pop! and Funko Games

This summer families can adventure together with four brand-new games: Indiana Jones Cryptic, Indiana Jones: Throw me the Idol!, Something Wild!: Indiana Jones, and Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure from Funko Games.

Learn More: Funko Games Brings Adventure to You with 4 New "Indiana Jones" Games

You probably already guessed it, and you’d be right, Funko Pop! is indeed releasing a new wave of vinyl figures inspired by Dr. Jones and his adventures. Items include POP Movies: Temple of Doom Indiana Jones bobblehead, Movie Moment: Indiana Jones Boulder Scene, POP Keychain: Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones keychain, POP Diecast: Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones with Idol. Pre-orders open on Funko.com starting April 13th.

Hasbro

Hasbro is bringing fans a brand-new line of Indiana Jones action figures in their Adventure Series lines. The assortment spans Dial of Destiny, Temple of Doom, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Learn More: "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Temple of Doom," and "Dial of Destiny" Action Figures in Indiana Jones Adventure Series Coming Soon

LEGO

LEGO Group recently released new building sets that are available now! Relive favorite moments from classic films with the Indiana Jones Temple of the Golden Idol, Indiana Jones Fighter Plane Chase, and Indiana Jones Escape from the Lost Tomb building sets.

Learn More: New "Indiana Jones" LEGO Sets Coming in April

Even More Treasures!

We’ve only scratched the surface of the Indiana Jones goodies that are available to fans and collectors. Hallmark features Sculpted Salt & Pepper Shakers, an Ark of the Covenant Picture Frame, Perpetual Calendar, Crew Socks and the Indiana Jones Big & Little Socks Bundle.

Beeline Creative has a new line of Geeki Tikis spanning the most memorable moments and characters from the first three films including the Golden Fertility Idol, Mine Cart chase, Marion Ravenwood, Short Round, and Dr. Henry Jones.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.