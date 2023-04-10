Funko Games Brings Adventure to You with 4 New “Indiana Jones” Games

2023 is shaping up to be the year of Indiana Jones with a new movie—The Dial of Destiny—hitting theaters in June, and plenty of exciting merchandise collections coming soon. In fact Funko Games is already celebrating the character with four new game offerings inspired by all of his adventures.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko Games

The award-winning tabletop gaming studio has developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm a creative and diverse set of titles bound to satisfy gamers and Indiana Jones fans of all ages and experience levels, ranging from intricate strategy adventures to outrageous party games.

Fans can dive into the world of archeology, history and mystery with: Indiana Jones Cryptic is the first in an innovative new interactive mystery game line of “Puzzles and Pathways Adventures” from Funko Games. Players will follow clues from Dr. Jones’ journal to solve a wide variety of intricate challenges across three separate adventures based on the first three films, using their logic, deduction, and creative thinking all while avoiding traps and enemies along the way!



Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol! is a frenetic party game featuring heart-pounding physical action and card play in a race against the other team.

Something Wild!: Indiana Jones, the latest entry in Funko Games’ casual card game series that offers a unique Indiana Jones-themed Pocket Pop! character game piece used in gameplay.

Finally, coming this spring (June 18th) exclusively to Target stores is Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure, an immersive strategy experience where fans step into the shoes of Indiana Jones, Sallah, Marion Ravenwood, and Marcus Brody in a timed battle against their greatest enemies to save the Ark of the Covenant.

The first three Indiana Jones titles from Funko Games are available now on Funko.com

Links to the individual items can be found below.

What They’re Saying:

Deirdre Cross, Head of Funko Games: “Collaborating with Lucasfilm on Indiana Jones has been a dream, with the whole Funko Games team flexing their creative muscles as we designed a truly original slate of games. Our new product line captures the excitement and adventure of the Indiana Jones franchise while also providing a broad range of fun and challenging gameplay experiences for players of all levels.”

Indiana Jones Cryptic

Face booby traps, menacing villains, and supernatural threats in this puzzle-filled, action-packed “escape room” game. Using Dr. Jones’ journal as your guide, you’ll decipher ancient texts, uncover valuable clues, and defeat unknown evils with logic, deduction, and creative thinking. Plus, you’ll navigate trap-filled temples and mysterious jungles by drawing your route through perilous maps. Choose wisely, and you’ll find fortune and glory in this unforgettable adventure!

Ages 10+

1 or more players

MSRP: $34.99 USD

Indiana Jones: Throw Me the Idol!

Do you dare to enter the temple? Thrilling physical action and blazing bouts of card play await you! In this race for fortune and glory, two teams are pitted against each other—Indiana Jones versus his bitter rival Belloq! Gain the most points by outmaneuvering your opponents in twelve laughter-filled, out-of-your-seat challenges that will keep everyone on the team involved! Variable setup and game phases create a new experience for every game session, with players using custom components to reenact moments from the classic films. Sneak past your opponents’ arrows, endure spine-tingling peril, and grab the iconic Golden Idol without getting caught to claim victory against your rivals!

Ages 7+

2–10 players

MSRP: $22.99 USD

Something Wild!: Indiana Jones

A fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Indiana Jones Pocket Pop! figure, as well as cards featuring everyone’s favorite characters from the classic Indiana Jones films. Play these Character Cards in sets and runs to score points, while Power Cards add fun new twists to the classic card gameplay. Combine with other Something Wild! games to add more characters, Pop! movers, and Powers to your game!

Ages 6+

2–4 players

MSRP: $8.99 USD

Indiana Jones: Sands of Adventure

Time is running out, and it’s up to Indiana Jones and his friends to rescue the Ark of the Covenant before it falls into the wrong hands! Scour ancient Tanis to find the elusive relic, while building up your strength and resources. But beware—if the sand timer suddenly swings over, it triggers a race to survive! Battle the scheming Colonel Dietrich, the dangerous Major Toht, and the ruthless Dr. René Belloq to save the Ark!