Wong to Make Disney Parks Debut at Hong Kong Disneyland

The Sorcerer Supreme himself, Wong, is about to make his Disney Parks debut, beginning tomorrow at Hong Kong Disneyland.
What’s Happening:
- Doctor Strange’s trusty partner, Wong, will open an Inter-Dimensional Portal to Hong Kong Disneyland tomorrow.
- He’ll be meeting guests in Tomorrowland, near the two Marvel-themed attractions: Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle.
- The official Hong Kong Disneyland Facebook page noted guests can learn the portal-opening spell themselves and join Wong and Dr. Strange as a new Avenger.
