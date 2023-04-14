Wong to Make Disney Parks Debut at Hong Kong Disneyland

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

The Sorcerer Supreme himself, Wong, is about to make his Disney Parks debut, beginning tomorrow at Hong Kong Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

  • Doctor Strange’s trusty partner, Wong, will open an Inter-Dimensional Portal to Hong Kong Disneyland tomorrow.
  • He’ll be meeting guests in Tomorrowland, near the two Marvel-themed attractions: Iron Man Experience and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Nano Battle.
  • The official Hong Kong Disneyland Facebook page noted guests can learn the portal-opening spell themselves and join Wong and Dr. Strange as a new Avenger.

More Hong Kong Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning