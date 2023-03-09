StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet to Debut For Limited Time At Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland is welcoming the new show “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” to Disney’s Storybook Theater From April 5 – 10 and April 14 – 16.

What’s Happening:

Hong Kong Disneyland

Duffy’s Friend StellaLou, everyone’s favorite lovable rabbit, will appear onstage with Hong Kong Ballet’s dancers from April 5-10 and from April 14-16 at Disney’s Storybook Theater in Fantasyland during the first-of-its-kind seasonal exclusive show StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet, co-presented by Hong Kong Ballet and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

The brand-new 30-minute show, StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet, celebrates the powerful magic of dreams and wishes, as StellaLou and dancers from Hong Kong Ballet and Hong Kong Disneyland pirouette through practice, overcomes challenges and, step by step, achieve one of her biggest dreams. Also joining the performance are her beloved friends Duffy, LinaBell and Gelatoni, who will support StellaLou all the way!

The new show, which will feature 12 members from the Hong Kong Ballet, will be performed at the Storybook Theater in Hong Kong Disneyland.

In the Duffy the Disney Bear lore, StellaLou is a lavender rabbit whose dream is to become a Broadway dancer. She loves dancing more than anything. Whenever she hears music playing or birds singing, she feels like dancing to the sound. The path to performing on the Broadway stage is not an easy one, but she is determined and dedicated. If she makes a mistake, she keeps trying until she gets it right—she does not give up easily. All her friends cheer her on, and they are inspired and encouraged by the hard work she puts in to reach her goal.