Get Ready for Easter with a Festive New Foodie Guide

Easter is just a hop, skip and a jump away and the Disney Parks around the world are getting ready to celebrate. The Disney Parks Blog has their latest Foodie Guide to help you prepare for your visit for the upcoming holiday.

Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Resort Hotels

Disney’s All-Star Resorts

(Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Thumper Carrot Cake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing (New)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The Mara (Available April 1 through 9; mobile order available)

Carrot Cake Cheesecake Tart: Carrot cake, pineapple, and vanilla cheesecake (New)

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Coconut Sugar Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake with pineapple filling topped with cream cheese buttercream and coconut sugar

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Beach Club Marketplace (Available March 20 through April 9; mobile order available)

Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot decorated cookie (New)

Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade (New)

Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck (New)

Beaches & Cream Soda Shop (Available April 1 through 30)

Carrot Cake Milkshake: Vanilla milkshake with toasted marshmallow, pineapple, and shortcake topped with a specialty carrot cake (New)

Easter Egg Display at Disney’s Beach Club Resort Lobby (Available March 20 through April 9)

This year, Pastry Chef Michael Craig and his team were inspired by the EPCOT

Disney’s BoardWalk

BoardWalk Deli and Carousel Coffee (Available April 1 through 9; mobile order available at BoardWalk Deli only)

Coconut Macaroon Nest: Coconut macaroon and chocolate eggs

Chocolate-covered Strawberry ‘Carrots’

Italian Easter Sweet Bread: Citrus-scented dough, almond cream, and filled chocolate egg (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Spring Treat Box: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing, mini brownie, lemon shortbread cookies, and a chocolate-dipped strawberry (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Contempo Café (Available through April 9; mobile order available)

Spring Bunny Tart: Honey pastry cream topped with lemon curd and strawberry Chantilly cream (New)

Spring Coconut Macaroons: Coconut macaroon, dulce de leche macaroon, and chocolate macaroon decorated to look like a bunny tail (New)

Peanut Butter Eggs: Peanut butter milk chocolate crunch egg coated in chocolate (New)

Hummingbird Cake: Cake with pineapple, banana, and pecans drizzled with caramel icing (New)

Five-legged Goat Cookie: Citrus-scented gluten free sugar cookie with an edible image of the Five-legged Goat (New) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly)

Steakhouse 71 (Available April 9 only)

Brunch: Gather family and friends to enjoy delicious dishes from this special menu including: Floridian Eggs Benedict: Two poached eggs and a crab cake with hollandaise atop toasted English muffins served with breakfast potatoes Bacon & Eggs: Maple-lacquered pork belly, smoked cheese grits, and a perfect egg Exclusive to Brunch: Hummingbird Bread Pudding featuring pineapple, banana, coconut bread pudding with candied pecans, salted caramel, and cream cheese ice cream



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Barcelona Lounge

Bunny Ear Cupcake: Yellow cupcake flavored with pineapple juice and a pineapple filling topped with buttercream (New) (Available April 1 through 9)

Bird of Paradise Refresher: Strawberry, lemonade, passion fruit juice, and passion fruit boba (Available April 1 through May 31)

Three Bridges Bar and Grill (Available April 1 through May 31)

Botanical Blossom Sangria: Macabeo Wine, Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose Vodka, Combier Crème Pamplemousse Rose, Lush Grenadine, and Minute Maid Premium Lemonade (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Gasparilla’s Island Grill (Available through April 9; mobile order available)

Cream Cheese Carrot Coffee Cake: Carrot coffee cake filled with cream cheese topped with fondant and orange sugar

Vanilla Bean Cupcake Sampler: Four vanilla bean cupcakes decorated with Easter décor (New)

The Grand Cottage at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Lobby (Available through April 9)

Back for the second year, The Grand Cottage features over 15 treats hand-crafted by the talented Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Bakery, led by Pastry Chef Kristine Farmer. Be sure to try returning favorites like the Hot-cross Buns, Carrot Blondie Pop, and the Grand Egg as well as exciting new offerings like the Lemon Blueberry Whoopie Pie, Confetti Cake Pop, and the plant-based Bunny burrow Dirt Cup.

Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Good’s Food to Go and The Artist’s Palette (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available at The Artist’s Palette only)

Carrot Cake with cream cheese icing

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Pineapple Lanai (Available April 7 through 9)

Easter Soft-serve: Pink, vanilla soft-serve with toasted marshmallow flavors topped with Easter sprinkles

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter and Riverside

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory and Riverside Mill Food Court (Available April 1 through 30; mobile order available)

Carrot Patch Cupcake: Carrot cake with cream cheese icing (New)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Le Petit Café (Available April 1 through 9)

Golden Egg: Raspberry mousse, milk chocolate mousse, and pistachio financier (New)

Topolino’s Terrace – Flavors of the Riviera (Available April 1 through 9)

Torta di Carote: Italian carrot cake, mascarpone Cremieux, black currant-raspberry gel, carrot truffles, and brown butter ice cream (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Roaring Fork (Available April 1 through 9; mobile order available)

Chocolate Bunny: Dark chocolate bunny with Easter quins and jellybeans

Bunny Cupcake: Carrot cake, orange curd filling, and maple buttercream with a cheesecake bunny on top

Geyser Point Bar & Grill (Available April 1 through May 31)

Spring Margarita Flight featuring Teremana Blanco Tequila with four springtime flavors: Key lime, elderflower, lavender, and grapefruit (New)

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Market at Ale & Compass (Available March 20 through April 9; mobile order available)

Carrot Garden Fudge: Chocolate fudge with a vanilla carrot decorated cookie (New)

Orange-Vanilla Bunny Tart: Orange vanilla mousse with a chocolate filled vanilla tart and orange marmalade (New)

Easter Chocolate Donald Egg and Easter Chocolate Daisy Egg: Chocolate Easter eggs decorated to look like Donald Duck and Daisy Duck (New)

Available at Various Disney Resort Hotels (Available April 1 through May 31; mobile order available)

Spring (Plant-based) Fling: Chocolate cupcake with vanilla “buttercream” and bouquet of sprinkles (New) (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly); Available at the following: World Premiere Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone Food Court at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Available at Various Table-Service Restaurants and Lounges at Resorts (Available April 1 through May 31)

Blood Orange Martini: Skyy Infusions Blood Orange Vodka and orange juice topped with Ruffino Prosecco and garnished with a dehydrated blood orange wheel (New)

Amorette’s Patisserie (Available April 1 through 9)

Easter Petit Cake: Vanilla chiffon, berry compote, berry mousse, and cream cheese mousse (New)

The Ganachery (Available through April 9)

Bunny Minnie Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate piñata filled with Easter treats

Easter Ganache Pop: Strawberry ganache pop enrobed in dark chocolate

Milk Chocolate Marshmallows: Vanilla marshmallows enrobed in milk chocolate

Chocolate Surprise Bunny: Milk chocolate bunny filled with marshmallow treats

Swirls on the Water (Available April 1 through 30)

Easter Basket Nachos: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, jellybeans, raspberry sauce, strawberry boba, whip cream, and waffle chips (New)

Cotton Candy Cone: DOLE Whip raspberry, cotton candy soft-serve, celebration cone, and sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Wind & Waves Grill (Available April 9 only)

Easter Brunch including house-made hot cross buns, chicken and waffles, Monte Cristo sandwiches, omelet station, beverage specials, and more.

Disneyland Park

Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen and Pooh Corner (Available through April 9)

Easter Eggs: Chocolate and peanut butter flavors

Bunny Cake Pop

Bunny Crisped Rice Treat

Strawberry Mickey Wand

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available through April 9; mobile order available)

Tuna Sandwich with Chips: Tuna salad, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun served with house-made chips

Disney California Adventure Park

Smokejumpers Grill (Available through April 9; mobile order available)

Fish & Chips: Beer-battered local rockfish and crinkle-cut fries served with remoulade, slaw, and lime (New) (Kid’s version available)

Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff (Available through April 9)

Bunny Cake Pop

Bunny Crisped Rice Treat

Strawberry Mickey Wand

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available through April 9; mobile order available)

Mickey Mouse-shaped Easter Donut

Bunny Cupcake

GCH Holiday Cart (Available through April 9)

Easter Basket Cookie

Bunny Crisped Rice Treat

Easter Cookie

Carrot Cake Loaf

Easter Cookie Treat Box

Waffle Cookie Shot with choice of milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or strawberry milk (Alcoholic version available for guests 21 and over)

Storytellers Cafe (Available April 9 only)

Grab the family to celebrate Easter at a brunch or dinner buffet joined by some iconic Disney pals

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen (Available April 9 only)

Enjoy either a brunch or dinner buffet filled with delicious dishes and some of your favorite Disney characters on Easter

Downtown Disney District

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available through April 9)

Bunny Cake Pop

Bunny Crisped Rice Treat

Strawberry Mickey Wand

Shanghai Disney Resort

Shanghai Disneyland

CookieAnn Bakery Café (Available through May 31)

Madeleine Cake (New)

Sakura Cheesecake (New)

Blood Orange Mousse Cake (New)

Classic Cheesecake (New)

Il Paperino (Available through May 31)

Sakura Peach & Vanilla-flavored Ice Cream Cone (New)

Pistachio-flavored Ice Cream Cone (New)

Sakura Peach-flavored Ice Cream Cone (New)

LinaBell Waffle with Sakura Peach and Vanilla-flavored Ice Cream (New)

Waffle with Pistachio Flavored Ice Cream (New)

Mickey & Pals Market Café (Available through May 31)

Mickey & Pals Market Café Duffy and Friends Spring Afternoon Tea for Two featuring an array of delicious mousse cakes, brownies, and beverages, with every dessert carefully crafted with cute Duffy and Friends elements (New)

Royal Banquet Hall (Available on weekends through May 31)

Royal Banquet Hall Chocolate Fountain Weekend Afternoon Tea for Two

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel

Lumière’s Kitchen (Available April 8 through 9 and May 13 through 14)

Lumière’s Kitchen Spring Season Brunch Buffet featuring delicious roasted beef steak, selected seafood, sashimi, tempura, live cooking delicacies with spring seasonal ingredients, and themed desserts (New)

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort

Hong Kong Disneyland Park

Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola (Available March 31 through June 22)

Duffy and Friends Afternoon Tea Set features cute snacks and delightful desserts (New)

Outdoor Vending Carts (Available March 31 through June 22)

Duffy and Friends Treats featuring donut, dessert cake, and buns (New)

Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo DisneySea

Zambini Brother’s Ristorante (Available through May 31)

Zambini’s Special Set: Pepperoncino is made with rape blossoms, which are said to herald the arrival of spring, yellow eggs are inspired by mimosa, as well as shrimps, clams, and scallops

Restaurant Sakura (Available April 10 through August 31)