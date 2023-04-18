Damon Lindelof Makes First Comments Since Leaving “Star Wars” Project

Screenwriter Damon Lindelof has made his first comments since it was revealed that he will no longer be attached to the upcoming Star Wars film being directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy when speaking with Variety.

Recently, we learned that a new Star Wars film was being helmed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy ( Ms. Marvel ) , but it will not be penned by Watchmen and Tomorrowland scribe Damon Lindelof as originally intended.

Lindelof made his first comments since it was revealed that he and Justin Britt-Gibson are no longer writing the script for the new tale. At the premiere of Mrs. Davis, which Lindelof is showrunning alongside Tara Hernandez for the Peacock streaming platform, Lindelof said that his Star Wars project is a “true labor of love.” He added, “The movie is still happening, but unfortunately not with me. I wish them all the best of luck. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is an incredible director, and I can’t wait to see what she comes up with.”

Now penned by Steven Knight ( Peaky Blinders), the film will take place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker .

Now penned by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), the film will take place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The project was one of three films officially revealed, alongside two others, one taking place at the beginning of the Star Wars timeline that has been described as a "biblical epic"