Clyde’s Hot Chicken Coming Soon to Downtown Disney

Clyde’s Hot Chicken, a small Southern California chain of hot chicken restaurants, have announced that they’ll be opening a new location in Downtown Disney.

What’s Happening:

Not many details have been revealed about the new Clyde’s Hot Chicken location coming to the Disneyland Resort

All we have to go off is this “new location announcement” from the hot chicken chain’s official Instagram page:

Clyde’s opened their first location in 2019 next to the historic Fox Theatre in Downtown Fullerton.

They’ve since added additional locations in Montclair, Santa Ana, Placentia, Yorba Linda, and Las Vegas, NV.

Their menu mostly consists of hot chicken, coming in the form of sandwiches, tenders, hot wings and chicken bites.

Patrons can select their heat level, going from “Naked” to the experienced “1930″ heat level.

There’s no word yet on just where Clyde’s will be located in Downtown Disney.

Other new restaurants coming soon to Downtown Disney include Porto’s Bakery & Cafe Din Tai Fung Paseo and Centrico

Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end of Downtown Disney will become a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.