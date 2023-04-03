Catal & Uva Bar Closing at Downtown Disney After Friday, April 14th

As the evolution of Downtown Disney continues, two opening day restaurants, Catal and the Uva Bar, will be closing for good after Friday, April 14th.

What’s Happening:

Catal shared on their official Instagram page that Friday, April 14th will be the last day to enjoy both locations.

Replacing Catal and the Uva Bar will be Paseo and Centrico.

Michelin-starred Chef Carlos Gaytan will bring his inclusive vision of Mexican cuisine to Paseo and Centrico, brought to life by Patina Restaurant Group. The restaurant and central courtyard bar and dining area will offer guests a multi-sensory journey to the heart of Chef Gaytan’s homeland.

Other new restaurants coming soon to Downtown Disney include Porto’s Bakery & Cafe Din Tai Fung

Drawing inspiration from Southern California mid-century modern architecture, the west-end of Downtown Disney will become a beautiful blend of vibrant color palettes, design elements and patterns influenced by the region, and will include an open lawn for relaxation and future events, and an even broader and diverse collection of dining and shopping.

