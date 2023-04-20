Music from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” to be Featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl

THWIP! Music from the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man video game franchise will be featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl.

This special live concert event celebrates the unforgettable role music plays in video games.

Lorne Balfe leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in music selections and suites from games like: Arcane Diablo Elden Ring Final Fantasy XVI God of War Hades Hogwarts Legacy League of Legends Marvel’s Spider-Man Starfield Star Wars The Last of Us

The music from the Marvel’s Spider-Man game franchise comes from composer John Paesano.

game franchise comes from composer John Paesano. The Game Awards 10-Year Concert will be held on Sunday, June 25th at 8 PM at The Hollywood Bowl.

You can get your tickets now

More on Marvel’s Spider-Man: