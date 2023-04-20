Music from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” to be Featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl

THWIP! Music from the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man video game franchise will be featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl.
- This special live concert event celebrates the unforgettable role music plays in video games.
- Lorne Balfe leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in music selections and suites from games like:
- Arcane
- Diablo
- Elden Ring
- Final Fantasy XVI
- God of War
- Hades
- Hogwarts Legacy
- League of Legends
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Starfield
- Star Wars Jedi
- The Last of Us
- The music from the Marvel’s Spider-Man game franchise comes from composer John Paesano.
- The Game Awards 10-Year Concert will be held on Sunday, June 25th at 8 PM at The Hollywood Bowl.
- You can get your tickets now.
More on Marvel’s Spider-Man:
- Marvel’s Spider-Man swung onto PlayStation back in 2018 and has since held the titles of fastest-selling PlayStation game of all time and fastest-selling superhero game of all time.
- The game has also inspired a spinoff, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and an upcoming sequel, which will be coming to PlayStation 5 this fall.
- In 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man was nominated for seven different Game Awards, including Game of the Year, but came up short in all categories.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was nominated for three Game Awards in 2020, including Best Music, but also came up short.
