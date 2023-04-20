Music from “Marvel’s Spider-Man” to be Featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl

THWIP! Music from the popular Marvel’s Spider-Man video game franchise will be featured in The Game Awards 10-Year Concert at The Hollywood Bowl.

  • This special live concert event celebrates the unforgettable role music plays in video games.
  • Lorne Balfe leads the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra in music selections and suites from games like:
    • Arcane
    • Diablo
    • Elden Ring
    • Final Fantasy XVI
    • God of War
    • Hades
    • Hogwarts Legacy
    • League of Legends
    • Marvel’s Spider-Man
    • Starfield
    • Star Wars Jedi
    • The Last of Us
  • The music from the Marvel’s Spider-Man game franchise comes from composer John Paesano.
  • The Game Awards 10-Year Concert will be held on Sunday, June 25th at 8 PM at The Hollywood Bowl.
  • You can get your tickets now.

