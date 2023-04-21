“Where We Belong (Welcome Home” Disney Vacation Club Song Now Available On Music Streaming Platforms

Fans of Disney music and tunes, namely Disney Vacation Club members, are sure to enjoy the breaking news that their catchy song, “Where We Belong (Welcome Home)” is finally available to stream on most music streaming platforms.

What’s Happening:

The chart-topping (okay, not really) hit that has delighted Disney fans, especially those who are Disney Vacation Club members, is now available to listen to on many streaming platforms.

The song, “Where We Belong (Welcome Home), performed by Michelle Zarlenga, serves as a new anthem for Disney Vacation Club, and is now available to listen to wherever you might go, Disney Vacation or not.

Disney Vacation Club Marketing Strategy Manager Scott Spongberg reportedly partnered on this passion project with Disney Live Entertainment Music Producer Dan Stamper, creating a catchy anthem for all members and Disney fans to enjoy.

The song, which Disney says is inspired by all of the member families that are welcomed home year after year to Disney Vacation Club resorts, somehow puts that magical feeling of Membership in the deeded real estate club to music, which was originally released

From there, Disney fans but especially Disney Vacation Club members, instantly showed off their member pride with an outpour of positive feedback and demanded that the song be available on streaming platforms.

Now, by popular demand, “Where We Belong” is available now on some of your favorite music-streaming platforms available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora or YouTube.

Members can listen to the song now, and will make a great soundtrack while looking over the recently announced Disney Vacation Club project Disneyland set to go on sale next month

What They’re Saying:

Disney Vacation Club Marketing Strategy Manager Scott Spongberg: “The lyrics are a love letter to our members. And the song has gotten so much love since we released its debut music video to YouTube, with members and other Disney fans asking for it to be made available for streaming. We’re beyond delighted to grant that wish.”