Disney Vacation Club Debuts New Theme Song “Where We Belong (Welcome Home)”

Disney Vacation Club has debuted a brand-new theme song for Members, titled “Where We Belong (Welcome Home).”

What’s Happening:

  • Inspired by the enduring magic of Membership, “Where We Belong (Welcome Home)” is a new Disney Vacation Club theme song created with Members in mind.
  • The song’s debut music video blends memorable moments of Disney animation with equally memorable moments of Disney vacations, celebrating the “somewhere new, a place where all your dreams come true,” a place where “together we can grow, let the whole world know, where we are is right…right where we belong.”
  • You can watch the music video for yourself below:

