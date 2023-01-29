Disney Vacation Club Debuts New Theme Song “Where We Belong (Welcome Home)”

Disney Vacation Club has debuted a brand-new theme song for Members, titled “Where We Belong (Welcome Home).”

What’s Happening:

Inspired by the enduring magic of Membership, “Where We Belong (Welcome Home)” is a new Disney Vacation Club theme song created with Members in mind.

The song’s debut music video blends memorable moments of Disney animation with equally memorable moments of Disney vacations, celebrating the “somewhere new, a place where all your dreams come true,” a place where “together we can grow, let the whole world know, where we are is right…right where we belong.”

You can watch the music video for yourself below:

