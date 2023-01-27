TRON Lightcycle / Run to Open with Virtual Queue, Individual Lightning Lane at Magic Kingdom

In addition to the locker system coming to TRON Lightcycle / Run, we now also know guests will need to use either a virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane in order to experience the new attraction.

What’s Happening:

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom

A standby queue will not be available for the attraction.

Alternatively, guests will have the option to purchase an Individual Lightning Lane arrival window, subject to availability.

, whose main character, Sam Flynn, is now opening new gateways into this digital realm at specific locations around the world. The first portal he created is at Shanghai Disneyland with the original TRON Lightcycle Power When guests enter the attraction’s queue, they’ll be “digitized” and enter the Grid for a special Lightcycle race alongside family and friends. Everyone will all join Team Blue for a high-speed launch into a competition against Team Orange. The goal is to be the first to race through eight Energy Gates and secure victory. Will your team have what it takes?

TRON Lightcycle / Run opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4th, 2023.