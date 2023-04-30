GMA’s “Mississippi Strong” Coverage Raises More Than $150,000 in Donations After Just 24 Hours

ABC News’ Good Morning America coverage of “Mississippi Strong,” its long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, Mississippi, community’s road to reopening in the aftermath of the devastating tornado, drove donations totaling more than $150,000 for tornado relief within the first 24 hours of the broadcast.

What’s Happening:

GMA co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Robertskicked off the “Mississippi Strong” initiative with live coverage from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26th.

co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Robertskicked off the “Mississippi Strong” initiative with live coverage from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26th. GMA featured a call to action

The debris-removal phase of the three-phase initiative gave an inside look at the tornado’s impact on the town’s people, the cleanup efforts underway in Rolling Fork, and how the community is coming together one month following the storm that flattened the small city.

GMA continues its ongoing coverage over the coming months when the morning newscast returns to Rolling Fork to report on the town’s efforts to rebuild and ultimately reopen.

More from ABC News: